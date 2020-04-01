Kylie Jenner To Start Making Hand Sanitizer

Forbes doesn’t call her the youngest self made billionaire for no reason!

Kylie Jenner and her mom Kris announced today, in a joint effort with Coty Inc., who she has already partnered with for her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, will produce their own version of hand sanitizer and distribute it to hospitals in the Southern California region during the span of this coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie Cosmetics is currently on pause right now due to a Stay At Home order issued in the state of California in early March. Kylie has also donated $1 million to first responders so they can buy masks and other resources.

via Page Six

Also On Radio Now 92.1: