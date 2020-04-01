JoJo’s Mom Seeks Out Good Man For Her Daughter On IG Live

This is totally something my parents would do!

Jojo has been getting on Instagram Live every day at 2p CT (12p PT) and usually sings, works out and clicks in friends and fans. Today, her mom decided to join the live with her and had a PSA for everyone, she wants grandchildren in the next 10 years!

Jojo had no idea she was going to say that and you could tell she was completely mortified! You heard the woman though, if you want to date Jojo and potentially father her children, send in your application now!

