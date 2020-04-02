Entertainment News
Is Rihanna Releasing A New Album Featuring BTS, Beyoncé & Taylor Swift!?

Rihanna during acceptance speech

Source: (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

 

According to @TheNeighborhoodTalk2 on Instagram, Rihanna is dropping a new album this Friday! It will feature some major artists (including BTS, Beyoncé & Taylor Swift). This has been a long time coming. Last year, Rih promised us a new project, but we never got it. This is definitely good news, considering all of the craziness we’ve been through with the rise of COVID-19 around the world.

If this all sounds too good to be true… that’s because it is. Happy APRIL FOOLS DAY! :p

