Is Rihanna Releasing A New Album Featuring BTS, Beyoncé & Taylor Swift!?

According to @TheNeighborhoodTalk2 on Instagram, Rihanna is dropping a new album this Friday! It will feature some major artists (including BTS, Beyoncé & Taylor Swift). This has been a long time coming. Last year, Rih promised us a new project, but we never got it. This is definitely good news, considering all of the craziness we’ve been through with the rise of COVID-19 around the world.

If this all sounds too good to be true… that’s because it is. Happy APRIL FOOLS DAY! :p

