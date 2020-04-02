Oak Felder Explains How Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not Sorry Came About [VIDEO]

I love a good behind-the-scenes story. I didn’t know much about Oak Felder, but I definitely know the songs he’s helped create. He’s the man behind Alessia Cara’s “Scars To Your Beautiful,” Kehlani’s “Distraction,” Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” and more. Dude’s a musical genius. After reading his full catalogue, you’ll see that he’s legendary! I really dig the way he broke down the creation of one of his most popular songs. It’s 45 minutes and I managed to get through the entire thing, which is difficult for me. I have a short attention span. Lol

