Was Big Al’s Patio Karaoke Bit Stolen?

A few days ago, Big Al from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show performed karaoke from his patio. This morning, he suddenly got an invitation for a karaoke patio concert! This isn’t the first time that someone has stolen Big Al’s ideas! Does this mean that he actually has some good ones? And have you ever had an idea of yours stolen before?

