Ty Burrell Tells Us How He’s Helping The Community During Quarantine [INTERVIEW]

Modern Family’s own Ty Burrell checks in with us from his own quarantine to discuss the end of a classic sitcom and how he’s doing something to help out the community! Find out how he’s helping those in the service industry that are unable to work!

Get more info HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Bobby Moynihan Talks Season 3 Of ‘Ducktales’ & More! [INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Terry Crews Updates Us On His Personal Quarantine [AUDIO]

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: My Boring Boyfriend Hasn’t Proposed!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: