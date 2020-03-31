Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Jaime Camil Talks Coronavirus Relief & His New Series ‘Broke’! [INTERVIEW]

Jaime Camil

Jaime Camil

By now, he’s a friend of the show. Jaime Camil of Jane The Virgin fame calls to talk about his new show Broke that’s premiering on CBS this Thursday… And he’s doing a little something to raise money to go toward the Coronavirus relief!

Plus, watch the preview trailer below!

jamie camil

