David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come At A Better Time!

We are in some very trying times right now. Don’t get frustrated. Keep your chin up. We are all struggling and want to get back to some sort of normalcy. There is a blessing and a lesson in everything that we are currently facing. Let’s take this a sign to slow down and to tap into the more important things like health and family. At the end of the day… nothing else matters. Whenever your mood gets the best of you…. think of the lyrics in David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right.” Listen to em closely while you watch the video below.

