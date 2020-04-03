Entertainment News
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East High School’ From High School Musical

Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway

I’ve been completely obsessed with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on the Disney+ app. I don’t think I realized that East High was an actual school that’s been used since the original movie. I always assumed it was a set that was built specifically for the franchise. Now that I know that it exists in Utah, I will definitely be taking a trip to visit… once all of this coronavirus craziness dies down of course.

In the meantime, there’s a dope video that I found of two uber fans who shared their tour experience with youtube viewers. Check it out:

