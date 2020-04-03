Entertainment News
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband

It’s safe to say bingeing Tiger King on Netflix has become one of the country’s most popular quarantine hobby. There’s a few plot lines happening in the docuseries but one of the most perplexing ones is the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband. Many speculate Baskin fed her dead husband to her tigers. OJ Simpson weighed in with his opinion and agrees:

OJ says, “One thing I will say, there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now. I’m just saying.” And all that I’m saying is if there is anyone who knows a killer when they see one, it’s OJ Simpson!

OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband

