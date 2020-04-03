Entertainment News
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral Tik Tok Track

Drake Nonstop video

Source: OVO / Apple Music

Drake is back with a new song that will be the next viral Tik Tok track.  What better time to drop a little dance song than when we’re all “bored in the house, and we’re in the house bored.”  It’s called “Toosie Slide” and it’s already blowing up.  Check out the video below and see if you can master the dance.

And if you still weren’t sure how to do the dance…just watch these guys.

