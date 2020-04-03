Drake is back with a new song that will be the next viral Tik Tok track. What better time to drop a little dance song than when we’re all “bored in the house, and we’re in the house bored.” It’s called “Toosie Slide” and it’s already blowing up. Check out the video below and see if you can master the dance.

And if you still weren’t sure how to do the dance…just watch these guys.

WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral Tik Tok Track was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 7 hours ago

