Big Al’s Big Dog Brag

Who’s a good boy? Curits is a good boy – according to Big Al. And Big Al just HAD to rub this in J-Si’s face… his dog Curtis is sooo much better than J-Si’s two dogs! Plus, he had to show off how good Curtis is with his tricks! But most importantly, what cringey thing did Big Al do on a video… again? Listen to find out!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Catching Up With Jenna During Quarantine

RELATED: Dr. Oz Educates Us On COVID-19 [AUDIO]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: