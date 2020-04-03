Big Al’s Big Dog Brag

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Who’s a good boy? Curits is a good boy – according to Big Al. And Big Al just HAD to rub this in J-Si’s face… his dog Curtis is sooo much better than J-Si’s two dogs! Plus, he had to show off how good Curtis is with his tricks! But most importantly, what cringey thing did Big Al do on a video… again? Listen to find out!

