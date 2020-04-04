Kim Kardashian Halts Filming [WATCH]

If you’ve ever wanted to square up with one of your siblings you will totally relate to Kim and Kourtney’s recent brawl. What started as Kim playfully poking fun at Kylie, Kendall and Kourtney’s work ethic, quickly snowballed into a physical fight. This is why I will never stop watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians! Kim’s relationship with her sisters makes me feel better about my crazy family. Kim later halted filming for a week and admits that this is not the direction she wanted the show to take. Kim may have started the fight but Kourtney certainly ended it. [WATCH]

