Relationships & Dating
Home

How You Could WIN A FREE Wedding!

Stella Artois is giving you another good reason to social distance: Far From You, But Still I Do. If you get engaged while quarantined you can enter to win a FREE wedding by tweeting @stellaartois your story, a photo of your engagement, and by using the hashtag #WeddingContest. And, in the spirit of keeping things weird, Lauren Speed from Love is Blind will be choosing the winner. ICYMI, Lauren recently starred in a Netflix series where contestants become engaged without ever physically seeing their parter. Please watch it, you don’t have anything else to do. Read the official rules here!

 

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 5 hours ago
04.03.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 18 hours ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode of ‘American Dad’
 1 day ago
04.03.20
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole…
 1 day ago
04.03.20
WATCH: Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Paint Portraits…
 2 days ago
04.02.20
Demi lovato
Oak Felder Explains How Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not…
 2 days ago
04.01.20
Rihanna during acceptance speech
Is Rihanna Releasing A New Album Featuring BTS,…
 2 days ago
04.01.20
Jojo
JoJo’s Mom Seeks Out Good Man For Her…
 2 days ago
04.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Kylie Jenner To Start Making Hand Sanitizer
 2 days ago
04.01.20
Bon Jovi Perform In Sydney
Jon Bon Jovi Wants You To Sing With…
 3 days ago
03.31.20
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Get A Sneak Peek Of “Coachella: 20 Years…
 3 days ago
03.31.20
Today - Season 68
Dolly Parton Will Read Bedtime Stories To Your…
 3 days ago
03.31.20
Photos
Close