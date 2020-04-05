Lifestyle
Let Dolly Parton Read You To Sleep

“Goodnight with Dolly” is a 10 week video series that children and their parents will love! Each week at bedtime you can tune in to watch.

Beloved Tennessean, Dolly Parton, has launched the program in an effort to spark an interest in reading for children during this difficult time. You can watch the series on YouTube or live on Facebook each week at 7pm.

All of Dolly’s content has been carefully chosen but you can check out which books will be read on her website. Personally, I’d like George Clooney to read me a bedtime story but Dolly is cool too.

