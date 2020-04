Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson are coming to the rescue! The pair shared on Instagram that they delivered 120 tacos to their local hospital and encouraged others to do the same. Each bag of tacos had a hand written note expressing thanks for the support. Finding a way to give to both medical personnel and the restaurant industry is a fantastic idea. Bravo, Miley and Cody!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: