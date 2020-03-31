Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
J-Si's Homeschooling Hack

Homeschool Sick

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

If there’s one thing that quarantine has shaken up, it’s homeschooling! Parents are respecting teachers more and more by the day but even those of us learning what it’s like to teach have found different ways to not only make it enjoyable but easier! J-Si from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is learning how to homeschool his kids during this time, but his wife figured out a hack that can make it more fun for the whole family! Also, have you been following this TikTok love story?

