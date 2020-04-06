Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Did Big Al Drop The Worst Pickup Line Ever?

Big Al

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

You’ve seen those posts on social media about how you should use this time of stillness to pick up a hobby, master a craft or practically do anything else during this quarantine, right? Someone called out our boy Big Al for having the worst game… If all you have is time on your hands, shouldn’t you have the best pickup line? And then… he makes it even worse!

