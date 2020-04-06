Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Ana’s Quarantine Took A Turn For The Worst

Ana

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Those of us in relationships have had a few interesting situations regarding quarantine. Ana’s been taking on some new meaning to distancing, even AFTER doing a road trip with her boyfriend but … well, things took a turn. A really, really bad one. Ana’s quarantine with the boyfriend turned really ugly… There’s been silly couple fights and now THIS!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Things That Are Older Than Ana

RELATED: Ana’s Mid Week Update: Quarantine Diaries

RELATED: Ana’s Road Trip With Her Boyfriend During The Coronavirus

ana

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 3 days ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 4 days ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 4 days ago
04.02.20
The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode of ‘American Dad’
 4 days ago
04.03.20
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole…
 4 days ago
04.03.20
WATCH: Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Paint Portraits…
 4 days ago
04.02.20
Demi lovato
Oak Felder Explains How Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not…
 5 days ago
04.01.20
Rihanna during acceptance speech
Is Rihanna Releasing A New Album Featuring BTS,…
 5 days ago
04.01.20
Jojo
JoJo’s Mom Seeks Out Good Man For Her…
 5 days ago
04.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Kylie Jenner To Start Making Hand Sanitizer
 5 days ago
04.01.20
Bon Jovi Perform In Sydney
Jon Bon Jovi Wants You To Sing With…
 6 days ago
03.31.20
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Get A Sneak Peek Of “Coachella: 20 Years…
 6 days ago
03.31.20
Today - Season 68
Dolly Parton Will Read Bedtime Stories To Your…
 6 days ago
03.31.20
Photos
Close