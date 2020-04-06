Love Letters To Kellie: My Friend Is A Moocher

It’s understandable that your husband wants to help a friend out, but this friend is just taking advantage of the situation! What do you do when you have a new moocher at home?

And a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=24887275″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/618b2a51c7c0ee34bdc63b576406e6a9.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: