Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19 Relief, Announces TV Special

The ever charitable Lady Gaga along with Global Citizen have announced an upcoming televised event titled One World: Together At Home that goes along with the $35 million the organization and artist raised over the past week to help bat the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The money is set to go to the World Health Organization and the televised event is set to take place on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the three major networks: ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as other networks simultaneously. Additionally, the special will be available on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, and other social platforms with a trio of hosts: Jimmy FallonStephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement … and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga said.

A wide range of artists are set to perform including Stevie WonderPaul McCartney, Billie Eilish and appearances from Elton JohnDavid BeckhamJohn LegendEddie VedderKerry Washington, Chris Martin of ColdplayLizzoJ Balvin, as well as Maluma. And that’s not all because there’s more big names to appear on the bill including Kacey MusgravesPriyanka Chopra JonasFinneas, and Keith Urban.

Both Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina are set to participate in the event, almost a month after Elba and later his wife revealed they had tested positive for COVID-19 and was among the first celebrities to state publicly that he was battling the virus.

Plus, the show is not a telethon but rather a concert that highlights the men, women, and children who’ve been impacted by the disease as well as celebrate the health care workers on the front line.

