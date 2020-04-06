Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19 Relief, Announces TV Special

The ever charitable Lady Gaga along with Global Citizen have announced an upcoming televised event titled One World: Together At Home that goes along with the $35 million the organization and artist raised over the past week to help bat the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The money is set to go to the World Health Organization and the televised event is set to take place on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the three major networks: ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as other networks simultaneously. Additionally, the special will be available on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, and other social platforms with a trio of hosts: Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement … and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga said.

Lady Gaga helped raise $35 million in the past 7 days for the World Health Organization. pic.twitter.com/G9KKeKDfyB — Lady Gaga Updates (@LGTourNews) April 6, 2020

A wide range of artists are set to perform including Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and appearances from Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Lizzo, J Balvin, as well as Maluma. And that’s not all because there’s more big names to appear on the bill including Kacey Musgraves, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Finneas, and Keith Urban.

Both Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina are set to participate in the event, almost a month after Elba and later his wife revealed they had tested positive for COVID-19 and was among the first celebrities to state publicly that he was battling the virus.

⭕️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Plus, the show is not a telethon but rather a concert that highlights the men, women, and children who’ve been impacted by the disease as well as celebrate the health care workers on the front line.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Postponed Album Release Due To Coronavirus

RELATED: WATCH: Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Paint Portraits on ‘Tonight Show: At Home Edition’

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Turns Jimmy Kimmel Live Into A Beach Party! [VIDEO]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: