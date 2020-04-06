[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From “A Walk To Remember”

If you ever want to see me ugly cry, watch an oldie by goodie, “A Walk To Remember” with me.

Its been almost 20 years since the movie came out and probably about 15 since I’ve even listened to the popular song from the movie, “Only Hope” but Mandy Moore just brought it back during an Instagram Live on Sunday, acoustic with her husband on guitar.

‼️Mandy Moore just sang “Only Hope” from A Walk to Remember for the first time in almost 20 years, and it was perfect. pic.twitter.com/Stxlmw63Pp — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 6, 2020

I was smiling the whole time, that was absolutely perfect!

via E!

