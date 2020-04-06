Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From “A Walk To Remember”

Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

If you ever want to see me ugly cry, watch an oldie by goodie, “A Walk To Remember” with me.

Its been almost 20 years since the movie came out and probably about 15 since I’ve even listened to the popular song from the movie, “Only Hope” but Mandy Moore just brought it back during an Instagram Live on Sunday, acoustic with her husband on guitar.

 

 

I was smiling the whole time, that was absolutely perfect!

via E!

A Walk To Remember , Instagram , Mandy Moore , Only Hope

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 38 mins ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 49 mins ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 3 hours ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 3 hours ago
04.06.20
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 3 days ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 4 days ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 4 days ago
04.02.20
The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode of ‘American Dad’
 4 days ago
04.03.20
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole…
 4 days ago
04.03.20
WATCH: Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Paint Portraits…
 4 days ago
04.02.20
Demi lovato
Oak Felder Explains How Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not…
 5 days ago
04.01.20
Rihanna during acceptance speech
Is Rihanna Releasing A New Album Featuring BTS,…
 5 days ago
04.01.20
Jojo
JoJo’s Mom Seeks Out Good Man For Her…
 5 days ago
04.01.20
Photos
Close