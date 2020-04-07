Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville” In New Video!

Kimberly Dawn has such a delightful personality! I got to hang out with her on Radio Now 92.1’s Instagram Live for our free Virtual Concert series. We talked about quarantine life, tips for aspiring artists and played a game of Favoritism to get to know more about her favorite things. She was even kind enough to give us the very first listen of an unreleased song called ’93!!! I was geeked.

Check out Kimberly’s new video for her current single “Nashville” here:

