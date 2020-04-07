Entertainment News
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville” In New Video!

Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame

Source: Kraig Scarbinsky / Getty

Kimberly Dawn has such a delightful personality! I got to hang out with her on Radio Now 92.1’s  Instagram Live for our free Virtual Concert series. We talked about quarantine life, tips for aspiring artists and played a game of Favoritism to get to know more about her favorite things. She was even kind enough to give us the very first listen of an unreleased song called ’93!!! I was geeked.

Stay connected to our social media pages, because we will continue to give you entertaining things to watch during this COVID-19 downtime.

Check out Kimberly’s new video for her current single “Nashville” here:

