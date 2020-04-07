Entertainment News
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A “Man” Live On The Honda Stage! [VIDEO]

Jojo

Source: Atlantic Records

It sucks that we are stuck in the house for the rest of the month. I wish we could hit the restart button on 2020. I can say that despite everything that’s going on, I’m super excited for JoJo’s new “Good To Know” album that’s dropping on May 1st. That’s one thing that I’m actually looking forward to. Her latest single “Man” talks about self love and what a dude needs to bring to the relationship if he’s trying to be with her. I definitely can relate to these lyrics. Check out her live performance of it on the Honda stage here:

Good To Know , Honda Stage , jojo , man

