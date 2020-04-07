The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row Seat To B2K’s Millennium Tour!

The Zeus Network ain’t playing no games! They actually have some really captivating programming. The first show I watched on that app was “TiTi Do You Love Me?” I was unsure as to how Zeus was going to survive, but not too long after that they dropped The Real Blac Chyna. I have yet to watch Joseline’s Cabaret, but that looks entertaining as well! I’m definitely going to add The Millennium Tour Live to my to-do list. I’m a big fan of B2K so it’s going to be nostalgic for me. Check out the trailer right here:

