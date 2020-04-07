Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row Seat To B2K’s Millennium Tour!

Omarion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The Zeus Network ain’t playing no games! They actually have some really captivating programming. The first show I watched on that app was “TiTi Do You Love Me?” I was unsure as to how Zeus was going to survive, but not too long after that they dropped The Real Blac Chyna. I have yet to watch Joseline’s Cabaret, but that looks entertaining as well! I’m definitely going to add The Millennium Tour Live to my to-do list. I’m a big fan of B2K so it’s going to be nostalgic for me. Check out the trailer right here:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
b2k , The Millennium Tour Live , Zeus

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 1 hour ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 1 hour ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 3 hours ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 3 hours ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 5 hours ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 6 hours ago
04.06.20
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 3 days ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 4 days ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 4 days ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 4 days ago
04.02.20
The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode of ‘American Dad’
 4 days ago
04.03.20
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole…
 4 days ago
04.03.20
WATCH: Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Paint Portraits…
 5 days ago
04.02.20
Demi lovato
Oak Felder Explains How Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not…
 5 days ago
04.01.20
Photos
Close