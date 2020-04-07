Entertainment News
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back To Me” [NEW MUSIC]

I’ve always rooted for Lindsay Lohan. I don’t like how people tear celebrities down when they fall short and make mistakes. The world would be broken-hearted if we lost superstars like her. We have to show more compassion towards others. I’m glad Lin’ is back and am praying that she’s in a peaceful head space. You have fans out here who have your back, girly. Keep on truckin’. WE WANT TO SEE YOU WIN. Your talent has the ability to light up lives. Believe that!

Check out her new song “Back To Me:”

