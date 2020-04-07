Part-Time Justin Turns Up The Quarantini

Part-Time Justin made last Turn Up Tuesday pretty special when he came up with his latest quarantini drink. Now he ‘s taking it up a whole notch and adding a little more to it! Part-Time Justin shows us how to turn up the quarantini and some homemade face masks!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=24928953″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/a10e99f830aa3b1e4a493f991040e483.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Part-Time Justin Turns Up In Quarantine

RELATED: Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Your Hand Washing (Coronavirus Edition)

RELATED: Make to Give [How You Can Sew Facemasks for Medical Personnel]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: