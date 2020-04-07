Big Al’s Pickup Lines, Part 2!

Yesterday, we found out that Big Al may have some of the worst pickup lines ever committed in human history. Today is a brand new day and it’s another chance for Al to get his pickup game right for everybody. Did he nail it? Listen and find out for yourself!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=24929003″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/a10e99f830aa3b1e4a493f991040e483.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Did Big Al Drop The Worst Pickup Line Ever?

RELATED: Was Big Al’s Patio Karaoke Bit Stolen?

RELATED: Big Al’s Karaoke Night

Also On Radio Now 92.1: