Which Celeb Quarantine House Would You Pick?

Celeb Quarantine House

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Quarantine has us all wondering about who exactly we’d rather quarantine with besides our current partners. Name a celeb and wonder, would you be okay being around them in quarantine? The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show had to weigh their answers! J-Si legit had to go on a walk to think about his final choice. That is how serious this is… and he decided to go with House #5.

Choose your quarantine house below!

quarantine house

