How Part-Time Justin Destroys Homes

It’s all about first impressions, right? There seems to be a theme to the stories of when Part-Time Justin from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show visits someone’s house for the first time. He usually gets comfortable, almost too comfortable whenever he’s over and well, … and he’s definitely left his mark!

Listen and find out the stories of what happens when Part-Time Justin comes to visit.

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=24927009″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/a10e99f830aa3b1e4a493f991040e483.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Photos
Close