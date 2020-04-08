News
HomeNews

Lil Nas X “Planned To Die With The Secret” He Was Gay

The "Old Town Road" rapper is repping for the LGBTQ community.

Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Lil Nas X dropped a monster hit with “Old Town Road” and with all the attention on his every move decided to hop out the closet. However, he recently admitted he initially intended to keep it a secret to his grave. 

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the “Panini” rapper detailed the circumstances that led him to come out.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” the artist born Montero Lamar Hill told the Guardian. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

While he was fine watching fashion shows on the phone and not going too far with his fashion choices before the fame, he now has no problem embracing his current status as an LGBTQ+ icon. But he does note that it isn’t easy to do when you’re not a star, particularly as you find your way in the world.

“I 100 percent want to represent the LGBT community,” add Lil Nas X. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100 percent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super-hard.”

Ever since his reveal, there have been trolls and homophobes coming for him even his own rap peers. But as Pastor Troy learned the hard way, Nas X is always ready for the smoke.

Lil Nas X’s EP 7 dropped in June 2019 and he is currently working on his first official album.

Peep the full Guardian story, a rundown of Lil Nas X’s rise to fame, right here.

Lil Nas X “Planned To Die With The Secret” He Was Gay  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lil nas x

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 4 days ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 5 days ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 5 days ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 5 days ago
04.02.20
The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode of ‘American Dad’
 5 days ago
04.03.20
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole…
 5 days ago
04.03.20
WATCH: Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Paint Portraits…
 6 days ago
04.02.20
Demi lovato
Oak Felder Explains How Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not…
 6 days ago
04.01.20
Photos
Close