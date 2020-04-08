Love Letters To Kellie: A Dark Family Secret

A husband confessed to a dark and disturbing (and very illegal) family secret that a wife just can’t get over… What’s the next move here?

And a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=24989522″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5976efa5834310fe0524177e084e29da.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: My Friend Is A Moocher

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: My Boring Boyfriend Hasn’t Proposed!

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Not Getting My Laundry Done In Quarantine!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: