Big Al’s Quarantine Girlfriend Requirements

Big Al Quarantine Girlfriend Requirements

Big Al Quarantine Girlfriend Requirements

So after two days of pickup lines, Big Al is figuring out the next best course of action and that would be … a checklist. Big Al is looking for someone special to get him through this quarantine because everybody definitely needs some love and affection right now. Do you have what it takes? Listen now to see if you fit those requirements!

