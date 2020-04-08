Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Ana’s Midweek Update: The April Quarantine Diaries

Ana's Midweek Update

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Natio

Like many of us, Ana is starting to lose track of the days in self-quarantine. So, like anyone trying to figure it all out, she shares her deep thoughts from the quarantine diaries… She’s so lonely, she’s turning into Big Al. Wait, is that a good thing? Check-in with her now with her latest Mid-Week Update.

