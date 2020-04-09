Quibi Creator Jeffrey Katzenberg Joins The Show!

We talk to the brains behind Quibi and a lot of our fav childhood movies, Jeffrey Katzenberg! Someone on the show pitched him an idea that was so good, he actually wrote it down. Any guesses on who that person would be?

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25143012″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5a796791c518547d786cba12a2373520.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Bobby Moynihan Talks Season 3 Of ‘Ducktales’ & More! [INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ty Burrell Tells Us How He’s Helping The Community During Quarantine [INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Terry Crews Updates Us On His Personal Quarantine [AUDIO]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: