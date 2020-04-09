Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Dr. Ian Smith Settles A Couple’s Fight!

Dr. Ian Smith

Kidd Nation

Dr. Ian Smith called the show to talk about how to avoid overeating during this quarantine, and some healthy foods that you should be eating!

Plus, he settles a debate between Kinsey and J-Si, and he talks about what you’re doing wrong with those gloves!

dr. ian smith

Close