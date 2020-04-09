Dr. Ian Smith Settles A Couple’s Fight!

Dr. Ian Smith called the show to talk about how to avoid overeating during this quarantine, and some healthy foods that you should be eating!

Plus, he settles a debate between Kinsey and J-Si, and he talks about what you’re doing wrong with those gloves!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25143116″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5a796791c518547d786cba12a2373520.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

