Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Rihanna has a more than well-documented history with her father, Ronald Fenty but the 66-year-old Barbados native revealed his superstar daughter came through for him in a big way when he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Ronald opened up about his battle with the virus that brought him down to Earth and then some. “My daughter, Robyn, was checking in on me every day. I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly,” he told the publication, noticing that his health had taken a turn when he developed a fever. “I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever,” he recalled.

He was hospitalized and quarantined for 14 days where he was able to make a full recovery. He claims that Rihanna sent him a ventilator to have on hand at his Caribbean home once she learned of his diagnosis. “I have to say, ‘I love you so much, Robyn,’” he added. “She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Ronald says he’s currently “virus-free” but warned everyone to “stay home” as the number of cases across the globe begin to peak. “This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home,” he said.

According to the New York Times, there have been 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Barbados with only one death.

