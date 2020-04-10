Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Big Al’s Virtual Date

Big Al's Virtual Date

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

What a week it has been for Big Al. First, there was discussion about his pickup lines and how he may have the worst ones imaginable. Then, there was the follow-up where it seemed the pickup lines weren’t getting any better BUT, he said enough! Now there’s Big Al’s guidelines for a social distancing/quarantine boo and now we have word of a virtual date! Here’s how it went…

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25236340″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/3d1012fc03fc546b2e8245bd61880d84.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Big Al’s Quarantine Girlfriend Requirements

RELATED: Big Al’s Pickup Lines, Part 2!

RELATED: Did Big Al Drop The Worst Pickup Line Ever?

big al

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 6 hours ago
04.10.20
Wildfox And Ladygunn Magazine Presents Wayke Up Fundraiser Hosted By Nikki Reed
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 21 hours ago
04.09.20
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 4 days ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 4 days ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 4 days ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 4 days ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 4 days ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 4 days ago
04.06.20
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 7 days ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 1 week ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 1 week ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 1 week ago
04.02.20
The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode of ‘American Dad’
 1 week ago
04.03.20
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole…
 1 week ago
04.03.20
Photos
Close