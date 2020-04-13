Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Sean Evans Of ‘Hot Ones’ Calls The Show! [AUDIO]

Sean Evans

Source: Kidd Nation / Kidd Nation

Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones, called the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show to chat about Hot Ones: The Gameshow! He also takes a side on the ranch vs blue cheese debate and talks about some of the Hot Ones traditions! Also, can we get Ana on the show already?

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25413553″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/618b2a51c7c0ee34bdc63b576406e6a9.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

sean evans

