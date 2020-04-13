Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

KKMS Daily News – 4.13.20

KKMS Daily News 2

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Don’t focus on the bad news… We like to keep it fun here at the KKMS news station! And here are the reporters now to give us the inside scoop, live from their homes! An Easter to remember, a nail situation gone wrong, a chip thief on the loose, and more hard-hitting stories just for you!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Big Al’s Virtual Date

RELATED: Sean Evans Of ‘Hot Ones’ Calls The Show! [AUDIO]

RELATED: Rick Kirkham Recalls How ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Shot & Killed His Tigers Off A Whim

kkms daily news

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Wildfox And Ladygunn Magazine Presents Wayke Up Fundraiser Hosted By Nikki Reed
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 7 days ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 7 days ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 7 days ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 7 days ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 7 days ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 7 days ago
04.06.20
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 1 week ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 1 week ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode of ‘American Dad’
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Photos
Close