News
HomeNews

50 Cent Says Gayle King Stepped To Him On Behalf Of Oprah

How to troll for the bag.

ABC's "For Life" - Season One

Source: Giovanni Rufino / Getty

If you want a master class in getting free publicity than 50 Cent is the only guru you need. It seems he is giving a lot of game in his forthcoming book.

As spotted on Page Six Fofty has a new written work in the pipeline that intends to advance your approach to winning in the boardroom and in life. According to the G-Unit mogul he had an interesting interaction with one of his biggest bulls-eyes. In a snippet from Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter he details the time Gayle King stepped to him over his never ending criticism of her best friend Oprah Winfrey. At a Bette Midler Foundation event she reported asked him “Why you talking sh*t about my girl?”.

While the masses thought he was just getting his troll on (he named his dog Oprah) he explained to the broadcast journalist that he has an end goal with every move he makes. “Listen, I’d love to be Oprah’s friend,” he replied to Gayle. “But if we can’t be friends, could we at least be enemies?”

But fast forward to 2012 50 and Winfrey reported settled their differences in person during an installment of Oprah’s Next Chapter. He went to reveal the game plan in baiting the media maven. “Before meeting me, they had bought into the 50 Cent persona … Someone who got into beefs and drama because he just couldn’t help himself,” he wrote. “But when I said, ‘At least let me be an enemy,’ they understood that when I got into a beef, it was never driven by emotion. Instead, I was moving off of strategy.”

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter will be available for purchase April 28.

 

50 Cent Says Gayle King Stepped To Him On Behalf Of Oprah  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 5 days ago
04.10.20
Wildfox And Ladygunn Magazine Presents Wayke Up Fundraiser Hosted By Nikki Reed
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 2 weeks ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode of ‘American Dad’
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Photos
Close