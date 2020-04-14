Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Tim Halperin Talks His Debut On ‘Songland’ [AUDIO]

Tim Halperin

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

We’ve seen him on TV before… It’s our boy Tim Halperin and he made his debut on the show Songland. What happened on the show? And what will be happening next? He calls us to let us know how it all went down!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25495366″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/a10e99f830aa3b1e4a493f991040e483.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Usher &amp; More Join Season 2 Of ‘Songland’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being Diagnosed With Coronavirus

RELATED: Terry Crews Updates Us On His Personal Quarantine [AUDIO]

tim halperin

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 5 days ago
04.10.20
Wildfox And Ladygunn Magazine Presents Wayke Up Fundraiser Hosted By Nikki Reed
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 2 weeks ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode of ‘American Dad’
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
OJ Simpson Shares His Opinion On If Carole…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Photos
Close