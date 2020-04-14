Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up Tuesday: Homemade Hand-Sanitizer & Other Items You Can Make At Home!

Turn Up Tuesday Make It At Home

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin is here for another Turn Up Tuesday! So, you can’t find hand sanitizer anywhere? Don’t fret! You can make it at home as well as some other things that include alcohol from a “Watermelonisha”, some quarantine pick-up lines and more! Learn more from Part-Time Justin in the latest Turn Up Tuesday!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25493047″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/a10e99f830aa3b1e4a493f991040e483.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

part-time justin , turn up tuesday

