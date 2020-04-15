Entertainment News
Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It Sounded Like A Certain Body Part

Amy Schumer Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Source: Theo Wargo/NBC / Getty

After welcoming her first child on May 5, 2019, comedian Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer chose to name their son, Gene Attell Fischer. The middle name was chosen in honor of her close friend and fellow comic Dave Attell. 

However, Schumer didn’t realize that Gene Attell sounds very similar to Genital, when first picking the name. In a recent interview on the podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the 38-year-old comedian/actress revealed  that her and her husband have now changed Gene’s middle name.

She said, “Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital’.”

Whew! Well we learned a valuable lesson from the Fischers, say your baby’s name a few times out loud before confirming!

Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It Sounded Like A Certain Body Part  was originally published on radionowindy.com

