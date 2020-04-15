KKMS Daily News – What’s On Trey’s Face?

KiddNation members have been asking all morning… What is on Trey’s face? He finally explains in the KKMS News update! Plus, what is causing backups at Ana’s house? Find out now from your favorite local news casters!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25530966″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5976efa5834310fe0524177e084e29da.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

