News
HomeNews

NIcki Minaj Is Still A Married Woman Despite Breakup Rumors

The Queen is still Petty.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

While they will always remain undefeated The Internets need to taking things so literal. The self proclaimed Queen of Rap is stilled formally spoken for.

Page Six is reporting that Nicki Minaj’s recent name change on social media had a lot of folks in their feelings. According to the story the first lady of Young Money Records recently changed her handle on Twitter to “YIKES”. It was previously “Mrs. Petty” to as a nod to recently jumping the broom from her old boyfriend turned fiance turned husband. Naturally the sudden switch caught the eyes of her followers and speculation of a break up soon came after.

The gossip site spoke to an alleged source close to the “Chun-Li” rapper say that there is no need for alarm. “Nicki Minaj is still with her man. It’s just business as usual for her highness as she prepares to release new music” they explained. Even though it seems Onika and Kenneth seem to still be together it is only fair to assume things in their personal life from perfect.

Back in March her hubby was arrested in California for not registering as a sex offender in that state. For those not in the know he has a spotty history with the law. When he was a teenager he was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. He also plead guilty to first degree manslaughter for which he served seven years of a 10-year sentence.

Kenny Petty Mugshots

Source: NY Sex Offender Registry / NY Sex Offender Registry

Minaj has kept a low profile on social media as she has not posted in six weeks.

View this post on Instagram

Peace & blessings to you

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Photo: Apega/WENN.com

NIcki Minaj Is Still A Married Woman Despite Breakup Rumors  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nicki minaj

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It…
 22 hours ago
04.15.20
The Highly Anticipated Films That Have Been Pushed…
 24 hours ago
04.15.20
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 6 days ago
04.10.20
Wildfox And Ladygunn Magazine Presents Wayke Up Fundraiser Hosted By Nikki Reed
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 6 days ago
04.09.20
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 1 week ago
04.06.20
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 2 weeks ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Zac Efron Visits 'Memphis' On Broadway
Get A Virtual Tour Of The Real ‘East…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
US-FEATURE-FLEA MARKET
David Archuleta’s “OK, All Right” Couldn’t Have Come…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
Photos
Close