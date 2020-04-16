News
Disney To Release New Docu-Series Featuring The Making of ‘The Mandalorian’

We kinda don't wanna see Baby Yoda in his lifeless and robotic form. Just sayin....

Baby Yoda aka The Child From The Madalorian

Source: Disney / Lucasfilm

Disney+’s hit series The Mandalorian is probably the lone reason Star Wars fans are still sticking around after that disaster that was the latest trilogy, and with season 2 already underway, Disney+ is continuing to bank off it’s latest hot property.

According to Hypebeast, Disney+ has announced that it will be releasing an eight-part docu-series which documents the making of the breakout Star Wars spinoff and will feature executive producer Jon Favreau taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the set. Sitting down with the cast and crew of The Mandalorian, the new series will also bless fans with some unreleased footage which will show what could’ve been, but wasn’t.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

From going into the new series to taking it back and examining the legacy that George Lucas left with the original trilogies, the new docu-series is sure to be a hit for the hardcore Star Wars fans who still love the franchise regardless of what’s happened on the silver screen the last few years.

The first episode is set to drop on May 4th and then releasing a new one every Friday for the next few weeks.

Will y’all be tuning into Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian? Lets us know in the comments.

