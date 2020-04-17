The KKMS Shares Their Haiku Poems!

It’s National Haiku Day so naturally, the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show decided to write some of their own! It … well, it didn’t go over exactly like the crew thought. So in summation:
We wrote a Haiku.
We should stick to radio.
Poetry is hard.
There, that’s better. Right? Just … just don’t ask us to teach a poetry class anytime soon.
