The KKMS Shares Their Haiku Poems!

It’s National Haiku Day so naturally, the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show decided to write some of their own! It … well, it didn’t go over exactly like the crew thought. So in summation:

We wrote a Haiku.

We should stick to radio.

Poetry is hard.

There, that’s better. Right? Just … just don’t ask us to teach a poetry class anytime soon.

