Watch One World: Together At Home Special

Announced a couple weeks ago via Lady Gaga, the One World: Together At Home special is a tribute concert to those on the front lines fighting the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Brought to you by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, join Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and many more artists and healthcare experts as they raise funds for global COVID-19 response efforts. Learn more at GlobalCitizen.org/TogetherAtHome.

