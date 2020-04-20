NOW! Listen to Sabor Sunday, Everyday!

Sabor Sunday airs Sunday nights at 6p hosted by Jessica Jeanz, with the Latin flavor that is dominating the charts and Houston culture. Artist like Camila Cabello , Daddy Yankee , Selena Gomez, J balvin, Nicky Jam and many more continue to break records & language barriers world wide and many have crossed-over with collaborations with some of your favorite Top 40 artists like Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber , Sia , Drake , and many more.

By Popular Demand .. You can now listen to weekly Sabor Sunday segments anytime here:

