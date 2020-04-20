Music
Home

NOW! Listen to Sabor Sunday, Everyday!

Sabor Sunday

Sabor Sunday airs Sunday nights at 6p hosted by Jessica Jeanz, with the Latin flavor that is dominating the charts and Houston culture. Artist like Camila Cabello , Daddy Yankee , Selena Gomez, J balvin, Nicky Jam and many more continue to break records & language barriers world wide and many have crossed-over with collaborations with some of your favorite Top 40 artists like Ed Sheeran,  Justin Bieber , Sia , Drake , and many more.

By Popular Demand .. You can now listen to weekly Sabor Sunday segments anytime here:

latin music , latinx , Music , spanglish

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 12 hours ago
04.20.20
Taylor Swift at arrivals for MISS AMERIC...
Watch One World: Together At Home Special
 2 days ago
04.18.20
Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It…
 6 days ago
04.15.20
The Highly Anticipated Films That Have Been Pushed…
 6 days ago
04.15.20
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 1 week ago
04.10.20
Wildfox And Ladygunn Magazine Presents Wayke Up Fundraiser Hosted By Nikki Reed
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.20
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Pink Concert Indy
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 2 weeks ago
04.04.20
WATCH: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Photos
Close